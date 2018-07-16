Trump-Putin summit inspires beer called ‘Let’s Settle This Like Adults’

Whether the upcoming Helsinki summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin accomplishes anything remains to be seen.

But a small Finnish craft brewery is hoping that the meeting helps sell beer.

RPS Brewing has issued a limited-edition lager depicting cartoon versions of the two leaders on its label, and called “Let’s Settle This Like Adults.”

A catchphrase at the bottom of the label says, “Making Lager Great Again.” – READ MORE

President Trump in an interview broadcast early Sunday said he has “low expectations” for a highly anticipated summit on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I go in with low expectations,” Trump told CBS News. “I’m not going with high expectations.”

“I’ll let you know after the meeting,” he answered when asked about his goals. “I think it’s a good thing to meet. I do believe in meetings. … Nothing bad is going to come out of it, and maybe some good will come out.”

WATCH: President Trump tells @CBSEveningNews' @jeffglor that he is going into the Helsinki summit with "low expectations" and that he will consider asking Russia to extradite agents indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. More on @FaceTheNation Sunday. https://t.co/59FYX8FTIg pic.twitter.com/u0rwS8rkxk — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 15, 2018

Trump also said he may ask Putin when they meet in Helsinki about extraditing the 12 Russian agents charged on Friday with hacking the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in 2016 and dispersing the documents online. – READ MORE

