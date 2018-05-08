Trump pulls US out of Iran nuke deal

President Trump on Tuesday announced he will not renew sanctions waivers for the Iran nuclear deal, taking a step that could lead to the deal’s unraveling.

BREAKING: President Trump makes it official, pulls the U.S. out of Iran nuclear deal and reinstates sanctions against the regime. #CheddarLIVE pic.twitter.com/06DV5EHbNx — Cheddar (@cheddar) May 8, 2018

Keeping with the promise he made in January, Trump announced he has decided against continuing to wave sanctions as laid out in a 2015 pact between the United States, Iran, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and China.

The deal provided Tehran billions in sanctions relief in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.

Trump had faced a Saturday deadline to renew the waivers on oil and banking sanctions that were lifted as part of the deal. – READ MORE

