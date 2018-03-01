Trump is ‘most pro-life president in all of history,’ Pence tells religious broadcasters

Vice President Mike Pence got right to the point Tuesday when he addressed the National Religious Broadcasters’ 75th annual meeting in Nashville.

“Allow me to bring greetings to you from the most pro-life president in all of history, President Donald Trump,” Pence told an audience at a luncheon hosted by the Susan B. Anthony List and Life Issues Institute, a newly merged anti-abortion organization, the Tennessean reported.

“To all of you who are gathered here, to religious broadcasters who have made a difference for the cause of life, we thank you.”

Pence lauded the Trump administration’s pro-life record, naming a number of measures enacted by the president. He also drew attention to his tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate to pass a legislation that withholds federal funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers. – READ MORE

