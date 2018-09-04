Trump privately complaining about FBI director

President Trump has reportedly been privately criticizing FBI Director Christopher Wray, his own pick to replace former Director James Comey.

Three sources close to the president told NBC News that Trump now includes Wray in his complaints about administration figures whom he suspects of undermining him.

One person told NBC that complaints about Wray often come along with those of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has been the focus of some of Trump’s harshest criticism.

“[Trump is] in the worst mood of his presidency and calling friends and allies to vent about his selection of Sessions and Wray,” the source said. READ MORE;

