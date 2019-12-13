Trump Primary Challenger Says ‘Four to Six’ GOP Senators Secretly Back Impeachment

A 2020 Republican challenger who’s looking to take on President Donald Trump is letting the American people know that there are Republican lawmakers who support impeachment but haven’t been vocal about their position.

Bill Weld told The Hill on Thursday that he knows a lot of senior Senate Republicans who are “picking their words carefully when they talk to me, of all people, even though we are friends.”

The former Massachusetts governor continued to say, “I wouldn’t want to get quoted. I don’t even like to ask someone to do something which is not in their political self-interest. But yeah, I would say there are four to six votes for removal right now.”

Additionally, Weld suggested that House Republicans who vote against the impeachment inquiry will “regret” their decision one day. – READ MORE