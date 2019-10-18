Trump primary challenger launches campaign — ZERO supporters show up!

Disgraced former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford officially launched his campaign to challenge President Trump for the Republican nomination for president in Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

Mark Sanford kicked off his presidential campaign against Donald Trump in Philly. One person showed up. And @anna_orso wrote this great story: https://t.co/6xXIHixnvG — Justine McDaniel (@McDanielJustine) October 16, 2019

Only one local reporter showed up for the spectacle, aside from two staffers who set up a wooden podium near Independence Hall in Philadelphia – a location that even Sanford acknowledged as odd.

“Nobody knows me in Philadelphia. I get it,” Sanford told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I think in life we all do what we can do, what’s within our power to have an effect. So we’re just sort of moving along as we go along.”

Inquirer reporter Anna Orso was the only person in attendance when Sanford's 9 a.m. press conference kicked off with the former governor toting a large check for "one trillion dollars" – a symbol of the runaway national debt he hopes to highlight.