Trump Primary Challenger Calls Impeachment an ‘Insurance Policy’ (VIDEO)

2020 presidential hopeful former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R) told Yahoo Finance that he hopes Senate Republicans vote to remove President Donald Trump from office, saying it would set a “valuable precedent.”

Highlight: “I hope the Republicans are going to remove this guy,” @GovBillWeld says about Trump. “It could be a valuable precedent against the day when we might have another Nero or dictator come along and try to take away our liberties as a country.” https://t.co/Jb7k9twFHf pic.twitter.com/fzy1OdLb2W — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) October 28, 2019

Weld, who is running in the Republican primary for president, said that he hopes Senate Republicans vote to remove Trump from office if lawmakers vote to impeach him in the House, calling impeachment an “insurance policy.”

He also said he hopes to run against Vice President Mike Pence for the nomination:

“I hope it’s Mike Pence. I hope the Republicans are going to remove this guy. That’s our insurance policy, among other things, against him spending a billion dollars on Facebook ads and essentially buying the election. That sort of thing could happen in this guy’s hands, I worry about that. I think the guy’s a menace to the Republic.” – READ MORE