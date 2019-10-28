Trump Primary Challenger Calls Impeachment an ‘Insurance Policy’ (VIDEO)

2020 presidential hopeful former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R) told Yahoo Finance that he hopes Senate Republicans vote to remove President Donald Trump from office, saying it would set a “valuable precedent.”

Weld, who is running in the Republican primary for president, said that he hopes Senate Republicans vote to remove Trump from office if lawmakers vote to impeach him in the House, calling impeachment an “insurance policy.”

He also said he hopes to run against Vice President Mike Pence for the nomination:

“I hope it’s Mike Pence. I hope the Republicans are going to remove this guy. That’s our insurance policy, among other things, against him spending a billion dollars on Facebook ads and essentially buying the election. That sort of thing could happen in this guy’s hands, I worry about that. I think the guy’s a menace to the Republic.” – READ MORE

