Trump Predicts ‘Red Wave’ After Seeing His Own Approval Rating

President Donald Trump shared an upbeat view of November’s midterm elections on Sunday, predicting a “red wave” in November.

Although traditionally the party that holds the White House loses some congressional seats in the election held midway through a president’s term, Trump has said tradition means less than the state of the country. On Sunday, he also cited his strong approval numbers.

“Presidential Approval numbers are very good – strong economy, military and just about everything else. Better numbers than Obama at this point, by far. We are winning on just about every front and for that reason there will not be a Blue Wave, but there might be a Red Wave!” he tweeted.

Presidential Approval numbers are very good – strong economy, military and just about everything else. Better numbers than Obama at this point, by far. We are winning on just about every front and for that reason there will not be a Blue Wave, but there might be a Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

On Friday, a Rasmussen Reports poll showed Trump with a 48 percent approval rating, as opposed to 50 percent who did not approve of the job the president is doing. Since April, Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll has shown Trump with an approval rating that has fluctuated between 44 percent and 51 percent, usually around the level shown on Friday. – READ MORE

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s net favorability rating now sits at -24, just shy of her historic low -27 favorability rating in October 2010 – the month before voters handed control of Congress to Republicans.

The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Paul Ryan, who announced earlier this year that he is retiring in January 2019, has the most positive ratings: 40% favorable and 45% unfavorable. His resulting net -5 image score compares with his Senate counterpart, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s -26. Across the aisle, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi’s net favorability of -24 is similar to McConnell’s, while Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s -15 is somewhat better. …

The current net favorable rating for McConnell is the historical worst for him since Gallup’s first reading in 2010, and Pelosi’s is close to her -27 record worst in October 2010.

The situation portends bad things for Democrats in 2018, as the only Democrat America dislikes more than Pelosi is Hillary Clinton, who is viewed positively by a mere 27 percent, according to an April Wall Street Journal poll.

In November 2010 – a month after Pelosi’s historic low – Democrats suffered some of the biggest election losses since the Great Depression. Republicans gained 63 seats in the House to take the majority – the largest swing in a midterm since 1938 – and also picked up six seats in the Senate to expand the GOP majority in the upper chamber. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1