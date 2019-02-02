Trump predicts Obamacare will be ‘terminated’ through Texas lawsuit

President Trump believes a case making its way through the courts to throw out Obamacare is likely to succeed, which will give his administration another shot at replacing the law.

“I believe it’s going to be terminated, whether it be through the Texas case, which is going through the court system as a victory right now, because of, you know, the various elements of that case, you would think it would have to be terminated,” he said in an interview with the New York Times published Friday.

The Trump administration joined 20 Republican state officials in asking the courts to undo Obamacare after Congress zeroed out the fine against uninsured people as part of the GOP tax law. State officials said the entire law should be struck down because the Obama administration once argued the fine was central to making the healthcare law work.

The Trump administration sided with GOP officials in the case, known as Texas v. U.S., but asked the courts only to strike down parts of the law prohibiting health insurers from turning away sick people or charging them more.

A federal judge sided with the officials in a December ruling, but the law is still in place while it is being appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans by Democratic state attorneys general.