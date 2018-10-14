Trump Predicts Many African-Americans Will Vote Republican in November

President Donald Trump told a roaring crowd of Make America Great Again rally attendees in Lebanon, Ohio, on Friday that he expects Republicans to get a good turnout of African-American votes this midterm election.

“We’re asking all African-American voters to honor us with their support this November,” Trump said. “Get away from the Democrats. Get away from the Democrats, they’ve done nothing … I think we’re going to get the African-American vote.”

The president was speaking at his third Make America Great Again (MAGA) rally of the week as he maintains an unusually intense schedule of campaign appearances; he’s seeking to help Republicans keep their present majorities in the Senate and the House of Representatives. (He holds another rally on Saturday, in Kentucky.)

African-Americans have overwhelmingly voted Democratic for decades, but Trump made some small inroads during the 2016 presidential campaign by repeatedly challenging them to break away.

“I mean, what the hell do you have to lose?” Trump asked. – READ MORE