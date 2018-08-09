    True Pundit

    Politics

    Trump predicts ‘giant Red Wave,’ claiming fresh victory streak for endorsed candidates

    Posted on by
    Share:

    President Trump predicted Wednesday that Republicans could ride a “giant Red Wave” into the November midterm elections – with his help – as he claimed victory for several candidates he endorsed in the latest set of primaries.

    Democrats are consistently leading in so-called “generic” congressional ballot polls, are widely seen as having the edge in the race for the House and have turned a slew of races in once-safe Republican districts into competitive contests.

    But in most of those races, the Democratic candidates have come up short.

    “The Republicans have now won 8 out of 9 House Seats, yet if you listen to the Fake News Media you would think we are being clobbered. Why can’t they play it straight, so unfair to the Republican Party and in particular, your favorite President!” Trump tweeted.

    The president also highlighted how his endorsed candidates, including Balderson, outperformed the field in Tuesday’s races – and went on to claim that his personal campaign touch can lift Republicans over Democrats in other races across the country. – READ MORE

    Fresh off of a CNN host yet again portraying President Trump as racist, the president took to Twitter Tuesday to suggest the future of the Republican Party is an African-American combat veteran.

    Trump called combat vet John James, who won the GOP nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan Tuesday, a “future STAR of the Republican Party” in response to his big primary win:

    Trump’s tweet comes after CNN’s Don Lemon went on a nine-minute rant against Trump this week claiming that the president is racist because he mocked him for being “the dumbest man on television”- READ MORE

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Trump predicts 'giant Red Wave,' claiming fresh victory streak for endorsed candidates
    Trump predicts 'giant Red Wave,' claiming fresh victory streak for endorsed candidates

    President Trump predicted Wednesday that Republicans could ride a “giant Red Wave” into the November midterm elections – with his help – as he claimed victory for several candidates he endorsed in the latest set of primaries.

    Fox News Fox News
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: