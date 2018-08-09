Trump predicts ‘giant Red Wave,’ claiming fresh victory streak for endorsed candidates

President Trump predicted Wednesday that Republicans could ride a “giant Red Wave” into the November midterm elections – with his help – as he claimed victory for several candidates he endorsed in the latest set of primaries.

Democrats are consistently leading in so-called “generic” congressional ballot polls, are widely seen as having the edge in the race for the House and have turned a slew of races in once-safe Republican districts into competitive contests.

But in most of those races, the Democratic candidates have come up short.

“The Republicans have now won 8 out of 9 House Seats, yet if you listen to the Fake News Media you would think we are being clobbered. Why can’t they play it straight, so unfair to the Republican Party and in particular, your favorite President!” Trump tweeted.

The Republicans have now won 8 out of 9 House Seats, yet if you listen to the Fake News Media you would think we are being clobbered. Why can’t they play it straight, so unfair to the Republican Party and in particular, your favorite President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

As long as I campaign and/or support Senate and House candidates (within reason), they will win! I LOVE the people, & they certainly seem to like the job I’m doing. If I find the time, in between China, Iran, the Economy and much more, which I must, we will have a giant Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

5 for 5! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

The president also highlighted how his endorsed candidates, including Balderson, outperformed the field in Tuesday’s races – and went on to claim that his personal campaign touch can lift Republicans over Democrats in other races across the country. – READ MORE

Fresh off of a CNN host yet again portraying President Trump as racist, the president took to Twitter Tuesday to suggest the future of the Republican Party is an African-American combat veteran.

Trump called combat vet John James, who won the GOP nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan Tuesday, a “future STAR of the Republican Party” in response to his big primary win:

Congratulations to a future STAR of the Republican Party, future Senator John James. A big and bold victory tonight in the Great State of Michigan – the first of many. November can’t come fast enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

Trump’s tweet comes after CNN’s Don Lemon went on a nine-minute rant against Trump this week claiming that the president is racist because he mocked him for being “the dumbest man on television”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1