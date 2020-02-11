Trump Predicts AOC Will Beat Schumer in a Senate Race, Says Nadler Will Lose the Election Too

President Donald Trump is predicting Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will end up losing his seat to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) because of the “impeachment hoax.”

Trump tweeted the warning on Monday morning after a weekend where he lashed out against his opponents and removed two impeachment witnesses from their posts on Friday. Trump also sent a warning to House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, who is up for re-election against progressive candidates in 2020.

Because of how badly they did with the Impeachment Hoax, AOC will primary Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and win, and Jerry Nadler has a good chance of losing to his far left primary opponent! It is all getting quite interesting. Pelosi will lose the House, AGAIN! My poll numbers great. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020

“Because of how badly they did with the Impeachment Hoax, AOC will primary Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and win, and Jerry Nadler has a good chance of losing to his far left primary opponent!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It is all getting quite interesting. Pelosi will lose the House, AGAIN! My poll numbers great.” – READ MORE

