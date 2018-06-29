Politics
Trump Predicted Killing The Filibuster Would Come Back To Bite Democrats
A series of tweets fired off by then-citizen Donald Trump have once again proven to be prophetic.
Trump predicted, in 2013, that Nevada Senator Harry Reid’s filibuster reform would come back to bite Democrats when they no longer had the majority in the Senate.
Thomas Jefferson wrote the Senate filibuster rule. Harry Reid & Obama killed it yesterday. Rule was in effect for over 200 years.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2013
Since the Democrats decided to kill the filibuster, they now own it.Republicans should keep the new rule when they're in the majority.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2013
Hypocrite. Watch Senator Obama defend "democratic debate' of Senate filibuster rules in 2005 http://t.co/Z8Sh1Yopn1
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2013
He even took a swing at former President Obama, pointing out the fact that, Obama had opposed filibuster reform as a junior senator from Illinois. – READ MORE