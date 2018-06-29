Trump Predicted Killing The Filibuster Would Come Back To Bite Democrats

A series of tweets fired off by then-citizen Donald Trump have once again proven to be prophetic.

Trump predicted, in 2013, that Nevada Senator Harry Reid’s filibuster reform would come back to bite Democrats when they no longer had the majority in the Senate.

Thomas Jefferson wrote the Senate filibuster rule. Harry Reid & Obama killed it yesterday. Rule was in effect for over 200 years. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2013

Since the Democrats decided to kill the filibuster, they now own it.Republicans should keep the new rule when they're in the majority. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2013

Hypocrite. Watch Senator Obama defend "democratic debate' of Senate filibuster rules in 2005 http://t.co/Z8Sh1Yopn1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2013

He even took a swing at former President Obama, pointing out the fact that, Obama had opposed filibuster reform as a junior senator from Illinois. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1