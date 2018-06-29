True Pundit

Trump Predicted Killing The Filibuster Would Come Back To Bite Democrats

A series of tweets fired off by then-citizen Donald Trump have once again proven to be prophetic.

Trump predicted, in 2013, that Nevada Senator Harry Reid’s filibuster reform would come back to bite Democrats when they no longer had the majority in the Senate.

He even took a swing at former President Obama, pointing out the fact that, Obama had opposed filibuster reform as a junior senator from Illinois. – READ MORE

Trump Predicted Killing The Filibuster Would Come Back To Bite Democrats

'They now own it'

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
