Trump praises North Korea’s announcement to dismantle main nuke site

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it was “very exciting” that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to permanently dismantle his main nuclear complex and other key installments in his country.

Kim made the announcement during a meeting with South Korean President moon Jae-in in Pyongyang. Moon said North Korea will dismantle its main nuclear complex if the United States takes corresponding measures.

Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts. In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing. Hero remains to continue being…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2018

….returned home to the United States. Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2018

The summit was an effort to preserve nuclear diplomacy with Washington, which has expressed its desire for more substantial disarmament moves from the North. – READ MORE