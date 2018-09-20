    True Pundit

    Politics World

    Trump praises North Korea’s announcement to dismantle main nuke site

    Posted on by
    Share:

    President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it was “very exciting” that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to permanently dismantle his main nuclear complex and other key installments in his country.

    Kim made the announcement during a meeting with South Korean President moon Jae-in in Pyongyang. Moon said North Korea will dismantle its main nuclear complex if the United States takes corresponding measures.

    The summit was an effort to preserve nuclear diplomacy with Washington, which has expressed its desire for more substantial disarmament moves from the North.  – READ MORE

     

    Trump praises North Korea’s announcement to dismantle main nuke site
    Trump praises North Korea’s announcement to dismantle main nuke site

    President Donald Trump called it “very exciting” that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed Wednesday to permanently dismantle his main nuclear complex, in addition to a missile engine test site and launch pad in the presence of outside inspectors.

    Fox News Fox News
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: