Trump Pounces On Biden-Ukraine Scandal As Whistleblower Story Flips On Dems

President Trump and his social media team have seized on allegations that Joe Biden abused his position as Vice President to strongarm Ukraine into firing its top prosecutor – who was leading a wide-ranging investigation into Biden’s son Hunter and the natural gas firm that paid him $50,000 per month despite his total lack of experience.

While the Biden-Ukraine story has been simmering for the better part of five years under a firm MSM lid, the scandal has been thrust into the spotlight after the MSM peddled a ‘scandalous’ whistleblower story in which a “partisan” G-man reported that Trump made promises to a foreign leader that were inappropriate.

Now, we come to find out that the conversation was with Ukraine’s new president, Volodymyr Zelensky, about reopening the Biden investigation – and that it did not contain a quid pro quo.

This is the real and only story! pic.twitter.com/4z8eOcm6PA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

And while Democrats’ hopes of finally nailing Trump appear to be melting into their sea of Russiagate tears, Trump is now capitalizing on the turnabout, bigly. – READ MORE