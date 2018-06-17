True Pundit

Politics TV

Trump: Pompeo Will Work With North Korea to Implement Denuclearization, ‘Sanctions Will Remain’ in Meantime (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

During a video message released on Friday, President Donald Trump discussed the summit between the US and North Korea and stated, “Secretary Pompeo will be working directly with North Korea to implement the denuclearization deal. In the meantime, sanctions will remain in place.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump: Pompeo Will Work With North Korea to Implement Denuclearization, 'Sanctions Will Remain' in Meantime | Breitbart
Trump: Pompeo Will Work With North Korea to Implement Denuclearization, 'Sanctions Will Remain' in Meantime | Breitbart

During a video message released on Friday, President Donald Trump discussed the summit between the US and North Korea and stated, "Secretary Pompeo will be working directly with North Korea to implement the denuclearization deal. In the meantime, sanctions will remain in place." Transcript (via FedNews) as Follows: - North Korea | Breitbart TV

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: