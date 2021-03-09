Trump Points To Where He Will Be Campaigning While Taking Swing at Murkowski

Former President Donald Trump is making a promise to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

“I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski. She represents her state badly and her country even worse,” Trump said in a statement over the weekend.

He continued, “I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be – in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator. Her vote to advance radical left Democrat Deb Haaland for Secretary of the Interior is yet another example of Murkowski not standing up for Alaska.”

Trump promises to campaign against Murkowski… pic.twitter.com/EjK4H50L21 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 6, 2021

Murkowski was one of the seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection during his second impeachment trial, as IJR previously reported. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --