Trump plans to ask for $716 billion for national defense in 2019 — a major increase

The Trump administration is expected to raise its defense spending target to $716 billion for the 2019 budget, a significant increase from the prior year, the Washington Post reported Friday.

The budget, expected to be unveiled next month, would mark an increase of more than 7 percent over the defense spending allotment from the 2018 budget — which still has not passed through Congress.

The Post reported that Defense Secretary James Mattis argued in favor of the larger defense budget, despite reservations from budget director Mick Mulvaney that the spending increase would inflate the deficit. Mulvaney had suggested that a boost in defense spending should be accompanied by cuts to other government programs. – READ MORE

Secretary of Defense Mattis received an unusual welcome from the Indonesian troops Wednesday.

With drums banging in the background, the Kopassus — Indonesian special forces — smashed bricks with their heads, rolled over glass, walked through fire, and drank the blood of snakes in a rare demonstration for the guest of honor. The highlight of the show was when the soldiers wrangled cobras, cut off their heads, and drank their blood while troops shouted war cries. In one instance, an Indonesian soldier bit a snake in half.

The Indonesian soldiers also demonstrated their counter-terrorism capabilities, as well as their marksmanship and bladed weapons skills. – READ MORE

Our military’s role is to keep the peace; to keep the peace for one more year, one more month, one more week, one more day; to ensure our diplomats who are working to solve problems do so from a position of strength and giving allies confidence in us. This confidence is underpinned by the assurance that our military will win should diplomacy fail.

While diplomacy is the preferred method of conflict resolution, after a four-decade career in the Marines, Mattis is well aware of the dangers posed to the U.S. However, he offered a grave warning to anyone who is considering a physical attack on America.

“To those who would threaten America’s experiment in democracy, they must know: If you challenge us, it will be your longest and your worst day,” Mattis declared.

He advised detractors to “work with our diplomats” because “you don’t want to fight the Department of Defense.” – READ MORE

In a memo to agency employees, Mattis explained his high expectations for the military during an event that will constrain the U.S. armed forces.

“We will continue to execute daily operations around the world – ships and submarines will remain at sea, our aircraft will continue to fly and our warfighters will continue to pursue terrorists throughout the Middle East, Africa and South Asia,” Mattis said. “While training for reservists must be curtailed, active forces will stay at their posts adapting their training to achieve the least negative impact on our readiness to fight.”

While the shutdown will halt paychecks for troops, cause furloughs for civilian Defense Department workers, and cause disruption for the military, Mattis pledged his “personal commitment that the department’s leadership will do our best to mitigate the impacts of the disruptions and any financial burdens to you and your families.”

Letter from Secretary Mattis to our great military on #SchumerShutdown

"Steady as she goes – hold the line. I know our Nation can count on you." pic.twitter.com/BvNYQsuAGU — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 20, 2018

“Steady as she goes – hold the line. I know our nation can count on you,” Mattis said, adding, “Stay alert” just before his signature. – READ MORE