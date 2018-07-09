Trump Picks Kavanaugh for Supreme Court

President Trump picks Brett Kavanaugh for U.S. Supreme Court.

This is Trump’s second SCOTUS pick.

Kavanaugh will replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

This story is developing.

So it’s Brett Kavanaugh. Nominated to the DC Circuit by George W. Bush. — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) July 10, 2018

BREAKING: Friends of BRETT KAVANAUGH are here at White House for this Supreme Court announcement, among a larger audience of people who supported other candidates. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 10, 2018

