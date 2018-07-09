Uncategorized
Trump Picks Kavanaugh for Supreme Court
President Trump picks Brett Kavanaugh for U.S. Supreme Court.
This is Trump’s second SCOTUS pick.
Kavanaugh will replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.
This story is developing.
So it’s Brett Kavanaugh. Nominated to the DC Circuit by George W. Bush.
BREAKING: Friends of BRETT KAVANAUGH are here at White House for this Supreme Court announcement, among a larger audience of people who supported other candidates.
