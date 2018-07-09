True Pundit

Uncategorized

Trump Picks Kavanaugh for Supreme Court

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump picks Brett Kavanaugh for U.S. Supreme Court.

This is Trump’s second SCOTUS pick.

Kavanaugh will replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

This story is developing.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: