Trump Picked up the Phone and Hit Putin With Bad News and an Epic Threat

Two officials said Trump told Putin during a phone call last week after Putin’s re-election: ‘If you want to have an arms race we can do that, but I’ll win,’” NBC News said.

“Trump added that he hoped that Putin’s comments were just election rhetoric and bragged that he’d just secured a $700 billion defense budget, the largest the U.S. has ever had, he said, according to one of the officials.

“Afterward the president gave no hint of tensions when he told reporters that the two leaders had ‘a very good call’ and that he plans to meet with Putin soon to discuss curtailing an arms race,” NBC added.

The revelation of the call comes several weeks after Putin unveiled new weapons during his state of the union address, including a nuclear-powered missile system.

“No one listened to us,” Putin said at the time. “Listen to us now.” – READ MORE

