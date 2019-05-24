Trump: People Dealing With Pelosi See Her ‘Disintegrating Before Their Eyes’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump on Thursday took a shot at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D., Calif.) comprehension of the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico that’s awaiting congressional approval.

Trump said she is “disintegrating before their eyes” during a White House ceremony announcing a $16 billion aid package for farmers. During the event, Trump celebrated the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and was asked to explain why he didn’t think Pelosi didn’t understands the agreement and why his administration isn’t forcing her hand in negotiations.

“Well they’re being very nice to her because they really—she’s a mess. Let’s face it. She doesn’t understand . They sort of feel she’s disintegrating before their eyes,” Trump said. “She does not understand it. They want to have her understand before it’s finished. It’s signed, as you know. Mexico has approved the deal. Canada has approved the deal, and they are waiting to get a signal for her. Now I would say this. The farmers should start talking to the Democrats in the House. The Senate’s ready to approve it.” – READ MORE