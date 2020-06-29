Trump Pens Letter About Chicago Violence — the City’s Mayor, Illinois Governor Push Back

President Donald Trump wrote to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) to ask the two leaders to “put partisanship aside” so that “we can revitalize distressed neighborhoods in Chicago, together.” However, the two leaders pushed back on it.

In a letter sent on Friday to the mayor and governor, Trump called for and urged “action on the devastating violence in Chicago.”

“Your lack of leadership on this important issue continues to fail the people you have sworn to protect,” he wrote. “I am concerned it is another example of your lack of commitment to the vulnerable citizens who are victims of this violence and a lack of respect for the men and women in law enforcement.”

As our police officers, street outreach workers and residents continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, he’s using the victims of gun violence in our city to score cheap political points, spew racist rhetoric, and ignore the impact of COVID across this country. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 27, 2020

I stand with @GovPritzker in providing for the safety and well-being of our residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 27, 2020

The president noted violence in Chicago. During Father’s Day weekend, there were 104 people shot, 14 of those people died, including a 3-year-old boy, according to a report.

“I will continue to lead the way to support historically disadvantaged communities and would welcome your help in these endeavors,” Trump wrote in the letter, adding, “Unlike previous Administrations of both parties, I am willing to tackle unsolved challenges.”

The president then urged the mayor and governor to “put partisanship aside” so that they could work together. – READ MORE

