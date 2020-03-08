Trump, Pence Were at CPAC Conference with New Coronavirus Victim; White House Says Trump’s Physician and Secret Service Investigate Exposure

The White House is downplaying the fact that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were “in close proximity” to a person who attended a Conservative Political Action Committee conference and has tested positive for the new coronavirus. But details remain sketchy:

Trump and Pence addressed the Feb. 26-29 conference on different days. The person, who tested positive on Saturday, had no interaction with either of them and didn’t attend events in the main hall, the American Conservative Union said in a statement.

“The Trump Administration is aware of the situation, and we will continue regular communication with all appropriate government officials,” according to the ACU, which organizes the annual conference. The person was exposed to the virus before the conference, the group said.

Trump’s physician and the U.S. Secret Service are working “to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the first family and the entire White House complex safe and healthy,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. READ MORE:

This story is developing.

