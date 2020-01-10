Trump: Pelosi Is Holding Onto ‘Fraudulently Produced’ Impeachment Articles Because They Are a ‘Joke’

President Donald Trump suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is holding onto two articles of impeachment because they contain charges that are, as he says, not crimes, and are a “joke.”

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Trump claimed the two impeachment articles were “fraudulently produced” by “corrupt politicians” and called them “a joke and a scam.”

Pelosi doesn’t want to hand over The Articles of Impeachment, which were fraudulently produced by corrupt politicians like Shifty Schiff in the first place, because after all of these years of investigations and persecution, they show no crimes and are a joke and a scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

His comments come as a growing number of Democratic senators have called for Pelosi to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate so the chamber can begin its trial. – READ MORE