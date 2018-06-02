Trump pardons will not ‘thwart the Mueller investigation,’ says former AG Eric Holder

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said President Trump is trying to send a message to people involved in the Russia investigation through his recent pardon for conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, suggesting democracy is under attack during a speech Friday in New Hampshire.

After the president issued a pardon Thursday, pundits speculated about whether the president was sending a message to Special Counsel Robert Mueller since Mr. D’Souza pleaded guilty to charges of an illegal campaign contribution — an allegation lobbed at Mr. Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen for hush money paid in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with the president.

The president is also considering pardoning domestic doyenne Martha Stewart, who was convicted in 2004 of lying to the FBI, similar to his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and former Illinois Governor Rob Blagojevich, who is serving time for corruption.

“If you use all the typical metrics we use in the Justice Department … very few of these people would be considered good candidates for pardons,” Mr. Holder said.

But, he added, “It won’t ultimately thwart the Mueller investigation.”

Mr. Holder himself is not immune from criticism surrounding pardons. He has admitted to not going through the proper pardon procedure when he served as deputy attorney general under President Bill Clinton with regard to businessman Marc Rich, who was convicted of income tax evasion, among dozens of other charges, in 1983. – READ MORE

