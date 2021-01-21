Trump pardons Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne, dozens of others; also commutes sentences

President Trump issued 73 pardons and 70 sentence commutations early Wednesday as he prepared to leave office.

The pardon recipients included former White House adviser Steve Bannon and rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who was serving a nearly 30-year sentence on corruption charges, was among the 70 who had their sentences commuted just hours before President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office.

With less than hour left of his presidency, Trump also granted a pardon to Albert J. Pirro, Jr., an attorney and ex-husband of Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro. He was convicted of conspiracy and tax evasion in 2000.

Trump was not expected to attempt to issue himself or family members a preemptive pardon, sources told Fox News.

Bannon is awaiting trial after allegedly defrauding Trump-supporting donors in a fundraising project called “We Build the Wall” related to the border wall. – READ MORE

