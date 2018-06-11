True Pundit

TRUMP: “Our Great Larry Kudlow” Just Suffered a Heart Attack

Posted on by
“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center.”

President Trump just Tweeted from Singapore.

This story is developing.

