Politics Security
TRUMP: “Our Great Larry Kudlow” Just Suffered a Heart Attack
“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center.”
President Trump just Tweeted from Singapore.
This story is developing.
Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018