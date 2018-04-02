True Pundit

Trump: ‘Our country is being stolen’ because of illegal immigration

President Donald Trump said Monday that “our country is being stolen” because of an influx of illegal immigration, blaming Democrats for weak border protection policies.

“Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!” Trump tweeted.

“Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large ‘Caravans’ of people enter their country,” he said in another tweet. “They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws.” – READ MORE

