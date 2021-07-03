Trump Organization CFO Surrenders After Grand Jury Indictment: Report

After grand jury indictments were secured, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, according to a report.

Weisselberg surrendered early Thursday, according to The Washington Post. The outlet notes that the charges against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer are expected to be “unsealed later in the day in New York State Supreme Court.”

This came after reports on Wednesday that the Trump Organization and Weisselberg were expected to be charged with tax-related crimes on Thursday.

Sources told the Post that the charges “were related to allegations of unpaid taxes on benefits for Trump Organization executives,” as the outlet reports.

“The Trump Organization and Mr. Weisselberg are expected to face charges related to allegedly evading taxes on fringe benefits,” The Wall Street Journal also reported on Wednesday. The outlet reports that Weisselberg and other employees have been investigated whether they “illegally avoided paying taxes on perks — such as cars, apartments and private-school tuition — that they received from the Trump Organization.”- READ MORE

