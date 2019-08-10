Trump Orders the Freeze of Billions of Dollars in Congressionally Approved Foreign Aid

The Trump administration has put a temporary hold on some congressionally approved foreign aid funds.

That’s pending a State Department review as well as by the U.S. Agency for International Development, as many news outlets have reported about the development.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) informed the two agencies in a recent letter that “unobligated funds” would be frozen until “three business days after” State and USAID provide an accounting of how much remains in specific accounts — and how, exactly, those funds are being spent. The funds expire on September 30, the end of the fiscal year.

“Trump’s order to freeze billions in aid dollars is only subjecting these allotments to review before being released.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was out of the country when OMB sent its letter. It was addressed to Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.