Trump Orders FBI, CIA To “Fully Cooperate” With Barr; Grants “Full And Complete Authority To Declassify”

President Trump on Thursday announced that he has directed the US intelligence community to “quickly and fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 Presidential election,” adding that Attorney General William Barr has been given “complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation.

In a third tweet, Trump added that "Today's action will help ensure that all Americans learn the truth about the events that occurred."