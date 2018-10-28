Trump Opens MAGA Rally with Call to End ‘Politics of Personal Destruction’

President Donald Trump opened his Make America Great Again (MAGA) rally Friday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, by declaring, “Everyone will benefit if we can end the politics of personal destruction” in American politics.

While praising the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for identifying and arresting a Florida man, 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, as the prime suspect in creating and sending more than a dozen crude explosive devices to prominent national Democrats this week, Trump emphasized that “political violence must never be allowed in America, and I will always do everything in my power to stop it.”

“In recent days, we’ve had a broader national conversation about the tone and civility of our national dialogue. Everyone will benefit if we can end the politics of personal destruction. We must unify as a nation in peace, love and harmony,” he said.

But just in case anyone thought Trump might be going soft, he plowed ahead with his now-familiar criticisms of and injunctions to the media, noting that it "has a major role to play, whether they want to or not. And they do indeed have a major role to play as far as tone and as far as everything."