Trump open to attending impeachment trial: ‘Sit right in front row and stare in their corrupt faces’ (VIDEO)

“I’d love to go… and stare in their corrupt faces” President Trump calls US Democrats “major sleazebags” after saying he “would love to go” along to his impeachment trial and “sit in the front row” at the World Economic Forum in Davoshttps://t.co/BJeQHUro8b pic.twitter.com/TVnn7hvEsm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 22, 2020

President Trump told a reporter in Davos, Switzerland today that he would be open to attending his impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

In what would undoubtedly be a major made-for-TV moment, Trump toyed with the idea and said the reporter may convince to just do it.