Trump open to attending impeachment trial: ‘Sit right in front row and stare in their corrupt faces’ (VIDEO)

President Trump told a reporter in Davos, Switzerland today that he would be open to attending his impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

In what would undoubtedly be a major made-for-TV moment, Trump toyed with the idea and said the reporter may convince to just do it.

“I’d love to go. Would that be great? Would that be beautiful?” he said. – READ MORE
