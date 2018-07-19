Trump on whether he holds Putin responsible for election meddling: “I would, because he’s in charge of the country” (VIDEO)

President Trump told “CBS Evening News” anchor Jeff Glor Wednesday it’s “true” Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, and he “would” hold Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for interference.

Mr. Trump, in an exclusive interview with Glor, said he has stated “numerous times before” that he agrees Russia meddled in the 2016 election. The president’s comments come after his widely criticized press conference with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, in which Mr. Trump appeared to say he had no reason to believe Russia interfered, which would contradict the findings of multiple U.S. intelligence agencies. Mr. Trump offered a clarification Tuesday that he had misspoken when he said that, and he accepts the findings of his intelligence agencies. – READ MORE

Regarding the opening press conference between the two leaders, the U.K. Express reached out to someone to read the tea leaves (so to speak) in Trump and Putin’s posture — and it’s something that’s going to have a lot of Democrats furious.

“Judi James, author and body language expert, told Express.co.uk the duo are not as friendly as the warm words from Trump would have you believe,” the paper reported.

“Both men arrived performing the kind of alpha posturing you normally see in a boxing ring, swaggering with puffed chests and in Trump’s case a mouth clamp plus what was bordering on a scowl to camera as both pulled at their jackets in what is commonly a ‘prepare to fight’ ritual,” James said.

“Putin was especially sphinx-like, returning little of the sparse eye contact he received from Trump and maintaining a poker face even after Trump’s ‘soccer’ flattery was being translated for him,” she added.

“Trump sat in his usual ‘Trump Slump’ pose with his legs splayed and his fingers in ‘downward steeple’ position to register macho dominance but this time his fingertips tapped together throughout which is a sign of impatience.

“Putin adopted a more elegant power pose, sitting upright with one elbow on the arm of the chair but as Trump spoke Putin’s other hands clasped the lower strut of the chair arm as though irritation could have been making him keen to go.