Trump on U.S. Manufacturing: ‘Citizens Are Proud and Our Nations Are Greater Than Before’

President Donald Trump, together with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, celebrated recent strides in American manufacturing at Pratt Paper in Wapakoneta, Ohio, on Sunday afternoon, as well as America’s investment partnership with Australia.

The two leaders first were scheduled to tour the new Australian-owned manufacturing facility — a paper manufacturing plant — in the city of Wapakoneta before their remarks to the assembled crowd.

The visit was meant “to demonstrate the strong trade and investment relationship” between the two countries and highlight Trump’s “successful efforts to restore the United States as the world’s leading destination for foreign direct investment.”

On Friday night, before the visit to Wapakoneta, the president and first lady Melania Trump hosted Morrison and his wife, Jennifer, at a state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C.

“We see the shining example of a future we can bring together,” said Trump in part on Sunday afternoon. “Families are prospering, communities are thriving … our citizens are proud and our nations are greater than ever before,” he said.

“Pratt Industries … he’s a man of his word, he said he would do it and he did it, and he’s going to do more,” said Trump, referring to owner Anthony Pratt and the entire Pratt family who built the facility. – READ MORE