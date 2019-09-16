Trump on Saudi Oil Facility Attacks: America Is ‘Locked and Loaded Depending on Verification’

President Donald Trump suggested on Sunday evening that U.S. investigators had “reason to believe” they knew who or what group had launched devastating attacks against a key Saudi oil facility on Saturday — and vowed that America was “locked and loaded depending on verification.”

While the president did not specify who or which country he believed was responsible for Saturday’s drone attacks, U.S. investigators previously have pointed the finger at Iran, as Fox News reported.

“Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked,” the president began in his tweet.

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

