Trump On Reopening: ‘Some States, Frankly, Aren’t Going Fast Enough’

President Trump called out Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam for not opening up his state “fast enough” from lockdown.

Trump appeared on Fox News on Sunday evening for the “America Together: Returning to Work” town hall. The president took questions from hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum and from Fox News viewers who submitted questions over social media.

“Certain states are going to have to take a little more time in getting open, and they’re doing that,” Trump responded to a question on federal standards for testing. “Some states, I think, frankly, aren’t going fast enough.”

“You have some states that, Virginia, they want to close down until the middle of June,” Trump said. “I really believe that you can go to parks, you can go to beaches … And I really think the public has been incredible. That’s one of the reasons we are successful.”

The president clarified that “successful” meant staying on the lower end of the projected potential death count from the coronavirus. The United States had documented nearly 1.2 million cases of the coronavirus and nearly 70,000 deaths by Monday morning. Trump said that total U.S. deaths from the virus could reach 80,000 or 90,000. – READ MORE

