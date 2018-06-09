Trump on North Korea Summit: One-Week Preparations ‘Don’t Work, Just Ask Hillary’ About the Debates (VIDEO)

“I said I’ve been preparing all my life. I always believe in preparation. But I have been preparing all my life,” President Trump says. “These one-week preparations, they don’t work. Just ask Hillary [Clinton] — what happened to her in the debates.” https://t.co/gPokHDkAxK pic.twitter.com/iJ65SfOI7h — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2018

President Trump pushed back on criticism over his preparation for the North Korea summit, jabbing Hillary Clinton in remarks Friday morning.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House before departing for the G7 Summit in Canada, Trump was asked about whether he was “serious” when he said Thursday that he doesn’t “have to prepare very much” for the June 12 face-to-face talks with Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Trump criticized the media for reporting the quote without also reporting that he said he’s been “preparing all my life” for the summit with Kim.