Trump on North Korea Summit: One-Week Preparations ‘Don’t Work, Just Ask Hillary’ About the Debates (VIDEO)

President Trump pushed back on criticism over his preparation for the North Korea summit, jabbing Hillary Clinton in remarks Friday morning.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House before departing for the G7 Summit in Canada, Trump was asked about whether he was “serious” when he said Thursday that he doesn’t “have to prepare very much” for the June 12 face-to-face talks with Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Trump criticized the media for reporting the quote without also reporting that he said he’s been “preparing all my life” for the summit with Kim.

“I said that, but the news doesn’t pick that up because it’s fake news,” he told NBC’s Peter Alexander, adding that preparations cannot be completed in the span of a week. – READ MORE

President Trump pushed back on criticism over his preparation for the North Korea summit, jabbing Hillary Clinton in remarks Friday morning.

