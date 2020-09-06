Trump on His Past Comments About John McCain: ‘I Say What I Say’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his past criticisms of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

During Trump’s press briefing on Friday, ABC’s Jon Karl noted the president said in 2015 he did not think McCain was a hero, and he prefers “people who don’t get captured.”

Asked whether he regrets his infamous 2015 attack on John McCain, Pres. Trump tells @jonkarl, “I say what I say. I never got along with John McCain…I wasn’t a fan.” “I think time has proven me right, to a large extent.” https://t.co/Zajw7WxP1O pic.twitter.com/T99FLZseTy — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 4, 2020

He asked Trump if he regrets making those comments.

“I say what I say, and I never got along with John McCain. I disagreed with John McCain; you know that better than anybody, frankly,” Trump said.

He added, “I wasn’t a fan. I disagreed with many of his views. I disagreed with his views on these ridiculous, endless wars. I disagreed with the way he handled the vets, the V.A.” – READ MORE

