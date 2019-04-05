Trump on Barbara Bush criticism: ‘Look what I did to her sons’

President Trump responded Thursday to criticism from former first lady Barbara Bush, who died last year, telling a reporter he expected the criticism based on his treatment of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), one of her six children, in the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

In an interview with The Washington Times, Trump responded directly to Bush’s characterization of him in “The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of a Dynasty,” a biography of the wife of former President George H.W. Bush. Bush referred to Trump as a “symbol of greed” in an interview with the book’s author, Susan Page.

“I have heard that she was nasty to me, but she should be. Look what I did to her sons,” Trump responded Thursday, according to the Times.

Jeb Bush dropped out of the Republican presidential primary following an unimpressive showing in South Carolina.

Trump referenced how he had mocked Bush’s decision to campaign alongside his brother, former President George W. Bush, in the state in the hopes of defeating Trump. – READ MORE