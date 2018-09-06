Trump on 2020: ‘Nobody is going to come close to beating me’

President Trump on Wednesday said “nobody is going to come close” to defeating him in the 2020 presidential election after criticizing The New York Times for publishing a deeply critical op-ed written by an anonymous author who the Times said was a senior official in his administration.

“We’ve done more than anybody ever thought possible in, it’s not even two years,” Trump said while addressing reporters at the White House during an event at which he spoke to sheriffs from across the country.

“We’re doing a great job,” Trump also said. “The poll numbers are through the roof.”

Trump spent several several minutes Wednesday listing his administration’s accomplishments. He pointed to economic growth, the creation of manufacturing jobs and the unemployment rate, saying the “unemployment picture in the country is the best its been in 49 years.” – READ MORE

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took aim squarely at President Donald Trump during an appearance Monday at the AFL-CIO’s annual Labor Day breakfast in Manchester, New Hampshire.

He declared, “We have a president, and I say this with no joy in my heart, who is a pathological liar.”

Sanders said the president “works night and day on behalf of his fellow billionaires,” adding, “We have a president for cheap political reasons who is trying to divide us up,” as many outlets, including The Hill, reported.

2020 WATCH: @SenSanders – headlining the @NHAFLCIO Labor Day breakfast – calls @realDonaldTrump "a pathological liar….who is "trying to divide us up." trying to divide us up," But Sanders makes no reference to a possible second Democratic presidential bid #NHPolitics #FITN pic.twitter.com/uC7XIODsQ9 — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) September 3, 2018

He also said Trump has been teaching people to “hate other people because they may have been born in a different country, color of their skin is different, their religion is different, their sexual orientation may be different.”– READ MORE