Trump On 2020 Democrats: ‘NO WAY’ Any of Them Can Be POTUS

President Donald Trump took to Twitter the day after the fourth Democratic presidential debate to slam the presidential hopefuls after they spent hours attacking the president and laying out their vision for America.

“You would think there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States.”

You would think there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States. Now you see why they have no choice but to push a totally illegal & absurd Impeachment of one of the most successful Presidents! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

The president's tweets were the first time he commented on the debate, which featured an early segment on House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.