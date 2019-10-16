Trump On 2020 Democrats: ‘NO WAY’ Any of Them Can Be POTUS

President Donald Trump took to Twitter the day after the fourth Democratic presidential debate to slam the presidential hopefuls after they spent hours attacking the president and laying out their vision for America.

“You would think there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States.”

The president’s tweets were the first time he commented on the debate, which featured an early segment on House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. – READ MORE

