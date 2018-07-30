Trump offers to meet with Iranian President Rouhani; Liberal Heads Explode

President Trump said Monday he would be willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with “no preconditions,” on the heels of a fiery exchange of threats earlier this month.

“I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet. I don’t know if they’re ready yet,” Trump said, when asked at a White House press conference about a possible meeting with Rouhani.

Trump said he would set “no preconditions,” and, “If they want to meet, I’ll meet, anytime they want.”

The president already has held summits with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. While Trump drew bipartisan criticism for his Putin summit – specifically for initially appearing to accept Putin’s denial of U.S. election meddling – the president maintained Monday that they had a “great meeting” and stressed that he’s willing to meet with “anybody.”

The president was asked about Iran after he and the Iranian president traded threats earlier this month. READ MORE:

