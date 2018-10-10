‘Trump Of Brazil’ Bolsonaro Wins First Round Of Elections, Warns Against Voter Fraud

Jair Bolsonaro, a presidential candidate in Brazil often compared to U.S. President Donald Trump, won the first round with 46% of the vote, just short of the 50% required to prevent a run-off.

Bolsonaro is a 63-year-old congressman, retired captain in the Brazilian Army, and aself-described conservative Catholic who is married to an Evangelical Christian.

While Bolsonaro was victorious in the first round, many of his supporters are not fully pleased because they believe he should have won a majority and blame voter fraud for coming up short.

Bolsonaro, who has also been given the nickname “Trump of the Tropics,” says he welcomes being compared to President Trump. “I’m not richer than him,” he told TIME. “That’s all I do not admire.”

The two men do share some similarities, including their disdain for political correctness and lack of a filter. Bolsonaro also hopes to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement, says he will close the Palestinian embassy in Brazil and move Brazil’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and bases much of his campaign on strengthening immigration laws and fighting crime.

In an interview with The Daily Wire, Eduardo said his father is similar to Trump because “he doesn’t receive money from anyone” and because of “how [the media] handles us, how they work with us, they call us racist, homophobic, sexist, etc. All of these attacks are the same kind of attacks that Trump received.” – READ MORE

Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate has survived life-saving surgery after being stabbed by a ‘socialist’ attacker who said he was acting on ‘a mission from God’ during a rally.

Shocking footage showed the moment election hopeful Jair Bolsonaro was knifed in the stomach in the midst of a crowd in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, south east Brazil.

The 63-year-old has since been transferred to intensive care after undergoing a procedure for serious internal injuries and is now stable and out of ‘acute and immediate danger’.

A 40-year-old suspect, identified by police as Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, has been arrested over the attack with police saying he appeared to be mentally disturbed and had claimed he was ‘on a mission from God’.

Oliveira was said to be a member of the left-leaning PSOL party from 2007 to 2014. On his Facebook page, the attacker recently posted messages criticizing Bolsonaro and supporting the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. – READ MORE