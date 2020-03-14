Trump: Obama Helped Create Issues At CDC; I’ve Fixed Them And We’re ‘Ready To Go!’

On Friday morning, President Donald Trump criticized his predecessor former President Barack Obama for refusing to fix issues at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and allegedly making “changes” that only “complicated” the problems. The president told the public that his administration, however, has cut through the “red tape” and are now “ready to go.”

“For decades the looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it,” President Trump posted to social media. “It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped.”

“President Obama made changes that only complicated things further,” the president said.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump said that the Obama administration’s “response to H1N1 Swine flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now.”

“The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!” he assured the public. – READ MORE

