Politics
Trump: Obama DOJ launched ‘unprecedented’ probe to ‘discredit’ him ‘so Crooked H would win’
President Trump on Monday accused the Department of Justice and FBI under former President Barack Obama of launching an investigation into his campaign in an effort to “discredit” him and help Democrat Hillary Clinton win the presidency, calling those efforts “unprecedented” and “bigger than Watergate.”
“Why did the Obama Administration start an investigation into the Trump Campaign (with zero proof of wrongdoing) long before the Election in November?” Trump asked. “Wanted to discredit so Crooked H would win.”
Why did the Obama Administration start an investigation into the Trump Campaign (with zero proof of wrongdoing) long before the Election in November? Wanted to discredit so Crooked H would win. Unprecedented. Bigger than Watergate! Plus, Obama did NOTHING about Russian meddling.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018
Trump tweeted: "Unprecedented. Bigger than Watergate! Plus, Obama did NOTHING about Russian meddling."
