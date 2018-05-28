True Pundit

Trump: Obama ‘did nothing’ on ‘so-called Russian Meddling’ because he thought ‘Crooked Hillary’ would win

President Trump on Sunday blasted former President Obama and his former political rival, Hillary Clinton, claiming Obama “did nothing” to stop the so-called Russian Meddling ahead of the 2016 election.

“Why didn’t President Obama do something about the so-called Russian Meddling when he was told about it by the FBI before the Election?” he asked.

Trump continued, “Because he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win, and he didn’t want to upset the apple cart! He was in charge, not me, and did nothing.”

The president’s remarks came several hours after he lashed out at special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe on the social media platform. – READ MORE

