Trump: ‘No reason’ to apologize for comments about immigrants during campaign

President Trump on Monday said there’s “no reason” to apologize for his rhetoric toward immigrants during the 2016 presidential campaign, even as that rhetoric has drawn renewed scrutiny thanks to a lawsuit over his proposed travel ban.

“There’s no reason to apologize. Our immigration laws in this country are a total disaster,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

“They’re laughed at, all over the world, they’re laughed at for their total stupidity,” he added.

Trump was asked if he’d apologize for his campaign rhetoric about immigrants if it could help end a lawsuit challenging his proposed travel ban. Trump said he didn’t think an apology would matter, adding later, “I think if I apologized it wouldn’t make 10 cents worth of difference to [opponents of the travel ban.]” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1