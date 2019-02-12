Trump: ‘No president ever worked harder than me’

President Trump on Monday repeated his declaration that he is one of the most hardworking presidents in U.S. history.

“No president ever worked harder than me (cleaning up the mess I inherited)!” Trump tweeted.

The comment echoed a series of tweets from the president over the weekend, in which he defended his use of “Executive Time” and said that he “had no choice but to work very long hours” due to the state of the country when he assumed office.

"When I took over as President, our Country was a mess. Depleted Military, Endless Wars, a potential War with North Korea, V.A., High Taxes & too many Regulations, Border, Immigration & HealthCare problems, & much more," Trump tweeted Sunday.