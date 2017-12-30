Trump: No Fix For DREAMers Without Wall Funding

One of the major doubts following President Trump leading into 2018 is his plan for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program he suspended on the grounds that President Obama’s executive order on that matter was unconstitutional. Trump implied at the time that if Congress didn’t act by March, he might put DACA back in place, preventing Immigrations and Customs Enforcement from deporting the so-called DREAMers. And earlier this year, it seemed that Democrats had gotten precisely what they wanted: a clean DACA bill, approved by the president, without any funding for the famous Trump Wall.

Now Trump has signaled that he wants his priorities:

The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

The question, therefore, will be whether Trump is willing to play chicken with the public relations on the DREAMers. Let’s say we reach March and the Democrats are unwilling to play ball – they won’t pass a DACA bill that includes either wall funding or curbs to chain migration. – READ MORE

